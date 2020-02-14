NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio to Endorse Sen. Bernie Sanders for President: Sources

The man in charge of the Bronx — as well as the rest of the city — is Bernin'.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is set to endorse Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in his run for president, two sources confirmed to NBC New York. De Blasio will make it official over the weekend as he heads to Nevada ahead of the caucuses on February 22.

Sanders, fresh off a win in the New Hampshire primary and a virtual tie for first in the Iowa caucuses, has racked up endorsements from many of the Democratic party's most progressive members including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Rep. Ilhan Omar.

De Blasio is not the first New York official to support Sanders' cause either, as state senators Michael Gianaris, Julia Salazar, Luis Sepulveda and others have also pledged their support.