What to Know New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday. She was 71.

Oliver served as Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s top deputy, stepping in for him while the governor was out of state and also overseeing the Department of Community Affairs, which coordinates state aid to towns and cities and supervises code enforcement.

No cause of death was given, Murphy’s office said in a statement from the Oliver family.

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, around 12:25 p.m., her family released a statement confirming her death.

"It is with incredible sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of the Honorable Sheila Y. Oliver, Lieutenant Governor of the State of New Jersey. She was not only a distinguished public servant but also our cherished daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and hero," the statement read. "As we come to terms with this profound loss, we kindly request that you respect the privacy of the Oliver family during this difficult time as they grieve their beloved Sheila."

Her family also said that Oliver "leaves behind a legacy of dedication, service, and inspiration. We will remember her commitment to the people of New Jersey and her tireless efforts to uplift the community."

"May her memory be a source of comfort and strength to all who knew her," the statement concluded.

On Monday, Oliver was taken to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston for an undisclosed medical issue as she was unable to carry out the duties of acting governor, Murphy’s spokesperson Mahen Gunaratna said in a statement.

Gunaratna said Oliver was receiving “medical care” but declined to elaborate.

Under the state constitution, Democratic Senate President Nicholas Scutari will serve as acting governor.

“Pursuant to Constitutional mandates, I have again assumed the responsibilities of Acting Governor with a commitment to faithfully discharge the duties of the Office," Scutari said in a statement on Monday.

Murphy's office has said he's out of the country on a family vacation in Italy, where he owns a home.

On Tuesday, Murphy shared a statement saying he and his family were "incredibly saddened" by the news of Oliver's passing.

Oliver, a Democrat, served as the state's second lieutenant governor since 2018.

She concurrently served as the head of the Department of Community Affairs, which coordinates state aid to towns and cities and oversees code enforcement.

In 2010, she became the first African-American woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly in the state's history.

She served in the Assembly since 2004 and was on the Essex County board of chosen freeholders from 1996 to 1999. She was born and raised in Newark and has a sociology degree from Pennsylvania’s Lincoln University.

Oliver was a compelling public speaker and frequent attendee at Murphy’s bill signings and other events, where he typically introduced her as his “rocking” lieutenant governor.

In 2021 while unveiling tighter gun legislation alongside Murphy, Oliver’s voice cracked as she lamented the gun violence that disproportionately affected cities in the state. Speaking in her native Newark, Oliver lamented what she suggested was runaway gun violence.

“We are tired of funerals and memorials,” Oliver said. “Growing up in Newark, I tell young people I could go to any section of this city by myself or with my friends. Our young people cannot do that today.”

She was twice elected lieutenant governor alongside Murphy beginning in 2017 and again in 2021. Oliver was just the second person to hold the post of lieutenant governor, a newer state government position that began under previous Gov. Chris Christie.

It was unclear who would immediately succeed her.

