New York Primary Election: What Voters Need to Know

Election day is fast approaching for New York voters, with candidates hoping to claim victory in the June primary for governor, lieutenant governor, state Assembly and in the U.S. Senate.
New Yorkers get two primary elections this summer after redistricting shook up the state's electoral maps and pushed the primaries for Congress and state Senate back to August 23.
Primary voting for all other positions will be held June 28, with early voting opening 10 days earlier.
New Yorkers looking to vote absentee can apply online (deadline is June 13), but should keep in mind a new state law that impacts voting in person.
In previous years, voters who requested an absentee ballot could still show up to an in-person polling location and use a machine to vote. Now, voters who made such a request and show up to a polling location must complete an affidavit ballot.
Here are the key dates for this year's primary:
- June 3: Last day to register to vote
- June 8: Last day to request a change of address
- June 13: Last day to request an absentee ballot
- June 18: Early voting opens
- June 26: Early voting closes
- June 28: Election day
- July 29: Last day to register to vote in August primary
Voters should double check their polling location before heading to cast their ballot in person. In some cases, the voting site may be different if you are voting early or on election day.