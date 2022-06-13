New York Primary Election: What Voters Need to Know

Election day is fast approaching for New York voters, with candidates hoping to claim victory in the June primary for governor, lieutenant governor, state Assembly and in the U.S. Senate.

New Yorkers get two primary elections this summer after redistricting shook up the state's electoral maps and pushed the primaries for Congress and state Senate back to August 23.

Primary voting for all other positions will be held June 28, with early voting opening 10 days earlier.

New Yorkers looking to vote absentee can apply online (deadline is June 13), but should keep in mind a new state law that impacts voting in person.

In previous years, voters who requested an absentee ballot could still show up to an in-person polling location and use a machine to vote. Now, voters who made such a request and show up to a polling location must complete an affidavit ballot.

Due to a recent change in law, New York State voters are no longer permitted to cast a ballot on a voting machine if they have requested to vote by Absentee Ballot. Voters who have requested to vote by Absentee Ballot can still vote in-person using an affidavit ballot. pic.twitter.com/D7yDz6osb2 — NYC Board of Elections (@BOENYC) June 1, 2022

Here are the key dates for this year's primary:

June 3: Last day to register to vote

June 8: Last day to request a change of address

June 13: Last day to request an absentee ballot

June 18: Early voting opens

June 26: Early voting closes

June 28: Election day

July 29: Last day to register to vote in August primary

Voters should double check their polling location before heading to cast their ballot in person. In some cases, the voting site may be different if you are voting early or on election day.