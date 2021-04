Lee Zeldin, a lawyer, Army Reserve officer and the congressman for the eastern end of Long Island, threw his hat into the ring for the 2022 New York governor's race Thursday.

Zeldin, a staunch Republican and outspoken Trump supporter, tweeted his entry into the race with the hashtag #CuomosGottaGo.

The GOP race for governor has suddenly become active this week, with Rudy Giuliani's son Andrew -- another close Trump ally -- saying Wednesday he was planning to run as well.