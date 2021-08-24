Kathy Hochul Sworn in as New York's First Female Governor, as Cuomo Exits

Kathy Hochul became the first female governor of New York at the stroke of midnight, taking control of a state government desperate to get back to business after months of distractions over sexual harassment allegations against Andrew Cuomo.

The Democrat from western New York was sworn in as governor in the first minutes of Tuesday in a brief, private ceremony overseen by the state’s chief judge, Janet DiFiore. Also at the ceremony were her husband, children and their spouses, a spokesperson for Hochul said. The Bible that was used is the same Hochul family Bible that she has used in two previous lieutenant governor swearing-in ceremonies, according to the spokesperson.

In her first tweet as the head of state government, Hochul said, "Honored to be officially sworn in as New York's 57th Governor. Looking forward to the full swearing-in ceremony with my family later this morning, and addressing the people of New York later today."

The 62-year-old is relatively unknown outside of New York political circles, and she is certainly not a household name like her predecessor. Hochul has spent years on the road as the friendly face of the previous administration, visiting the far-flung coffee shops and factory floors of each of the state's 62 counties for countless ribbon-cutting ceremonies and civic cheerleading events.

But her next stop is the state Capitol of Albany, and people who know Hochul say the former congresswoman is ready for the job.

Her ascent to the top job is a history-making moment in a capital where women have only recently begun chipping away at what was long a male-dominated political culture.

Cuomo submitted a letter late Monday to the leaders of the state Assembly and Senate saying his resignation was effective at midnight. He announced he was quitting two weeks ago, saying he wanted to avoid a likely impeachment battle.

On his final day in office, Cuomo released a pre-recorded farewell address in which he defended his record over a decade as New York’s governor and portrayed himself as the victim of a "media frenzy."

Hochul is scheduled to have a ceremonial swearing-in event Tuesday morning at the New York State Capitol. She planned to meet with legislative leaders later in the morning and make a public address at 3 p.m.

For the first time, a majority of the most powerful figures in New York state government will be women, including state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Attorney General Letitia James and the chief judge, DiFiore. The state Assembly is led by a man, Speaker Carl Heastie.

"Today is a historic day for New Yorkers with the swearing in of our first female governor, Kathy Hochul. I congratulate Governor Hochul on this incredible accomplishment and wish her well in her new role building on the progress of our great state. I look forward to continuing to work with her and the entire incoming administration.," James said following the ceremony.

Hochul will inherit immense challenges as she takes over an administration facing criticism for inaction in Cuomo’s final months.

COVID-19 has made a comeback, with new cases up nearly 1,370 percent since late June. Hospitalizations are climbing even as schools prepare to go back into session.

Big decisions lay ahead on whether to mandate masks or vaccines for certain groups, or whether to reinstate social distancing restrictions if the state’s latest wave of infections worsens. Hochul has said it's her "opinion" that everyone in schools, students and staff alike, should be wearing masks, and that she favors making masks mandatory for schoolchildren, a contrast with Cuomo who said he lacked that authority.

The economy remains unsettled. Jobs lost during the pandemic have been coming back, but unemployment remains double what it was two years ago.

New York has also struggled to get federal relief money into the hands of tenants behind on their rent because of the pandemic, releasing just 6 percent of the budgeted $2 billion so far. Thousands of households face the possibility of losing their homes if the state allows eviction protections to expire.

Hochul also faces questions about whether she’ll change the culture of governance in New York, following a Cuomo administration that favored force over charm. The switch in leadership is also happening in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Henri, which narrowly missed Long Island on Sunday but dumped rain over the Catskill Mountains and Hudson Valley.

Hochul will need to quickly build her own team of advisers to steer the administration for at least the next 16 months. She has vowed to "clean house" as far as the "toxic" workplace environment referenced in the state attorney general's sex harassment report and committed to running for a full four-year gubernatorial term once she wraps Cuomo's.

Hochul, who said she didn’t work closely with Cuomo and wasn’t aware of the harassment allegations before they became public, has vowed no one will ever call her workplace "toxic" as was referenced in the state attorney general's sex harassment report.

In her first sit-down TV interview after Cuomo announced he would resign, Hochul told the TODAY Show she would have no tolerance for the kind of conduct alleged to have been rampant in Cuomo's office.

"Very first steps will be ensuring that anyone who's named in the report released by the attorney general being involved in any kind of unethical behavior, will no longer be part of this administration. They're gone on day one," she said.

She has also committed to running for a full four-year gubernatorial term once she wraps Cuomo's.

"I have a different approach to governing," Hochul said Wednesday in Queens, adding, "I get the job done because I don’t have time for distractions, particularly coming into this position."

She announced the planned appointments Monday of two top aides: Karen Persichilli Keogh will become Secretary to the Governor and Elizabeth Fine will be Hochul’s chief legal counselor.

She plans to keep on Cuomo-era employees for 45 days to allow her time to interview new hires, but said she will not keep anyone found to have behaved unethically.

Hochul is expected to pick a left-leaning New York City politician as her lieutenant governor. Hochul once represented a conservative Western New York district in Congress for a year and has a reputation as a moderate.

State Democratic Party Chair Jay Jacobs praised Hochul as “formidable.”

"She’s very experienced and I think she’ll be a refreshing and exciting new governor," he said.