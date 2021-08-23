Who Are Top Players in Kathy Hochul's Incoming Administration?

The incoming governor has vowed to "clean house" and revealed two of her seniormost appointments Monday

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will become the first woman to helm New York state government in an official swearing-in ceremony at midnight, a minute or two after Andrew Cuomo's scandal-plagued resignation takes effect.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

She has vowed to "clean house" as far as the "toxic" workplace environment referenced in the state attorney general's sex harassment report and committed to running for a full four-year gubernatorial term once she wraps Cuomo's.

Hochul announced senior appointments to her incoming administration on Monday, shortly before Cuomo's farewell address to New Yorkers. Karen Persichilli Keogh will be secretary to the governor, while Elizabeth Fine will be appointed counsel to the governor. Learn more about those women and Hochul's other senior appointments below, and get more on Cuomo's last day in office here.

“Karen Persichilli Keogh and Elizabeth Fine bring the depth of knowledge, leadership and experience that it will take to meet the challenges New Yorkers face,” Hochul said. "As governor, I will assemble a strong team to turn the corner on the pandemic and serve the best interests of New York, whether it's defeating COVID, getting more people vaccinated, or strengthening our economy."

Lt. Gov Kathy Hochul - just days from losing the "Lt." in her title - visited the city today. Melissa Russo reports.

Who Will Be Kathy Hochul's Top Advisers?

Karen Persichilli Keogh: Secretary to the Governor

Karen Persichilli Keogh brings over two decades of operational and managerial experience to the incoming administration. For seven years, she served on then-Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton's senior staff as New York State Director and campaign manager for her successful 2006 Senate re-election. Ms.Keogh managed the then-Senator’s statewide staff, played a vital role in the aftermath of 9/11, including health funding for first responders, and fought to keep military bases open across New York State, including Fort Drum in Jefferson County, New York.

She managed U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand's transition from the House of Representatives to the U.S. Senate and served as a senior political advisor to Mayor Michael Bloomberg's 2009 campaign. She most recently served as the Head of Global Philanthropy at JPMorgan Chase & Co., where she managed $2 billion in global philanthropic investments. She joined JPMorgan Chase in 2010 as Managing Director and Head of State and Local Government Relations.

Ms. Keogh was born and raised on Long Island (Nassau County) and received her Bachelor of Science in Social Work from Stony Brook University and her Master's degree in Clinical Industrial Social Work from Columbia University. She and her husband live in Brooklyn and are so proud of their beautiful daughter Jessica.

Elizabeth Fine: Counsel to the Governor

Elizabeth Fine is Executive Vice-President and General Counsel of Empire State Development (ESD), New York’s economic development agency. As chief legal officer of ESD, she is responsible for all aspects of legal representation, guidance, and policies for the state’s principal infrastructure and business development entity. She has a long career in public service at the federal, state, and local level.

She served as General Counsel of the New York City Council from 2006-2014. She was responsible for all aspects of legal representation for Council and Speaker.

Previously, during seven years at the U.S. Justice Department, she was Counsel to Attorney General Janet Reno, and Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for Policy, among other roles. She served as Special Counsel to the President in the Clinton White House in 1993 and was a counsel to the Clinton-Gore campaign.

She began her career as Counsel to the House Judiciary Committee, working on intellectual property and prison oversight. Ms. Fine is a graduate of Brown University (B.A.), New York University School of Law (J.D.), and Georgetown Law.