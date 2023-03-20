Donald Trump

House GOP Chairmen Send Letter Asking Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg to Testify on Trump Probe

The letter comes ahead of a New York grand jury's pending decision on whether to indict the former president in the prosecutor’s hush-money investigation

Three House Republican committee chairmen sent Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg a letter Monday requesting he testify before Congress "about what plainly appears to be a politically motivated prosecutorial decision" in any potential indictment of former President Donald Trump in the prosecutor's hush-money probe.

"You are reportedly about to engage in an unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority: the indictment of a former president of the United States and current declared candidate for that office," the letter said.

The letter, which comes ahead of a pending New York grand jury decision in the case, was signed by House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; House Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky.; and House Administration Chairman Bryan Steil, R-Wis.

The letter is not a subpoena, but marks the first investigatory action from the committees after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., promised to scrutinize the people who have been investigating Trump.

