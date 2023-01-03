Santos Races by Media Scrum in DC, Ignores Questions — Then Staff Locks Office Door

What to Know Rep.-Elect George Santos has steadfastly refused calls to resign despite multiple investigations into his campaign finances and an evolving series of lies that touch virtually all aspects of his life

The Republican, elected to represent NY's 3rd congressional district, refused to comment to reporters late Tuesday morning as he blew by a media scrum en route to his Washington, D.C., office; he has acknowledged "embellishing" his life story and said, "We do stupid things in life"

Federal and local prosecutors are looking into his campaign finances, while the NY attorney general is also looking into allegations -- and district attorneys in both Queens and Long Island are evaluating whether he may have broken any laws

Embattled Long Island Rep.-elect George Santos is set to be sworn in on Tuesday despite a burgeoning spiral of controversy -- from federal and local investigations into his campaign spending to lies about his family history, resume and education and, most recently, apparently using that ceremonial oath-taking as a private fundraiser.

The Republican, elected to represent New York's third congressional district, refused to comment to reporters late Tuesday morning as he blew by a media scrum en route to his Washington, D.C., office.

After racing through what appeared, at times, to be the underbelly of the Longworth Office Building, one of three constructed for the U.S. House of Representatives, he went up an escalator and he and his staff closed -- and locked -- his office door.

The 34-year-old Santos has steadfastly denied mounting calls to resign over the last few weeks as heaps of alleged mistruths, partial or outright lies involving a range of subjects from his mother to education to job history, sexual orientation and now a pay-to-attend swearing-in, cloud what initially was lauded as a great victory for the openly gay Republican who flipped a Long Island House seat long held by the opposite party.

The embattled Long Island Republican refused to answer reporter questions amid his ever-expanding spiral of controversies.

He was seen as one of the GOP's few bright spots in what was otherwise an underwhelming midterm election.

But as reports began to emerge that he had lied about having Jewish ancestry, a career at top Wall Street firms and a college degree, Santos turned into a distraction to Republicans preparing to take control of the House.

While some fellow Republicans have called for ethics investigations or for Santos to resign, GOP House leaders, including Kevin McCarthy, who is running to become the next House speaker, have notably remained silent.

For his part, Santos apologized for his fabrications but downplayed them as “sins” over embellishing his resume, telling The New York Post that "we do stupid things in life."

Santos, like other new members of Congress, cannot be sworn in until there’s a new speaker.

Santos' financial disclosure forms show that he accrued a quick fortune despite recent financial problems and that he spent large amounts of campaign funds on travel and hotels.

Federal prosecutors in New York have started to examine Santos’ background and his financial dealings. The New York attorney general’s office said it’s looking into the allegations surrounding Santos, while local district attorneys’ offices in Queens and Long Island have also said they are reviewing whether he broke any laws.

Congressman-elect George Santos is full-steam ahead with preps for his swearing in. Chris Glorioso reports.

The New York Times uncovered records in Brazil that show Santos was the subject of a criminal investigation there in 2008 over allegations that he used stolen checks to buy items at a clothing shop in the city of Niteroi, which is near Rio de Janeiro. At the time, Santos would have been 19. The Times quoted local prosecutors as saying the case was dormant because Santos had never appeared in court.

Santos has denied that he was being sought by authorities in South America.

But in a statement Tuesday, state prosecutors in Rio de Janeiro said now that Santos’ location is known they will petition to reopen the case.

Democrats in Congress are expected to pursue several avenues against Santos, including a potential complaint with the Federal Election Commission and introducing a resolution to expel him once he’s a sitting member.

Until 2020, Santos had no assets and an income of $55,000 from LinkBridge Investors, according to financial disclosure statements filed with the clerk of the House.

Two years later, in a similar filing, Santos reported income between $1 million and $5 million for each of 2022 and 2021 — all coming from the Devolder Organization, of which he had total interest. He described the entity as a “capital intro consulting company.”

Federal campaign records show that he loaned his campaign more than $700,000.

The North Shore Leader, a local newspaper on Long Island, raised questions before the election about Santos’ finances and campaign spending, a report that drew little notice at the time. In announcing it was endorsing his opponent, the newspaper cited Santos’ behavior and called him “sketchy” and “most likely just a fabulist — a fake.”

But his statements about background, his financial disclosures and campaign spending didn’t attract widespread attention until December, when The New York Times examined the narrative that Santos presented to voters during his campaign.

Since then, Santos has admitted lying about working for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, as well as having earned a degree in finance and economics from Baruch College in New York.

Beyond his resume, Santos invented a life story that has also come under question, including claims that his grandparents “fled Jewish persecution in Ukraine, settled in Belgium, and again fled persecution during WWII.”

During his campaign, he referred to himself as “a proud American Jew.”

He backtracked on that claim, saying he never intended to claim Jewish heritage, which might have raised his appeal among his district’s significant ranks of Jewish voters.

“I never claimed to be Jewish,” Santos told the Post. “I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was ‘Jew-ish.’”