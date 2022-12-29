Federal Prosecutors Open Investigation Into Rep.-Elect George Santos

Representative-elect George Santos is under investigation by federal prosecutors from the Eastern District of New York, a law enforcement source confirmed Thursday to NBC News.

The investigation is said to be in its very, very early stages and has not zeroed in on any one allegation of wrongdoing yet. But the source confirms that prosecutors are examining Santos’ finances, including potential irregularities involving financial disclosures and loans Santos made to his campaign while he was running for Congress.

Danielle Hass, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, declined to comment, NBC News reported.

The news of a federal investigation into Santos comes just one day after Long Island prosecutors announced they have launched an investigation into the 34-year-old after revelations surfaced that the now-embattled Republican lied about his heritage, education and professional pedigree as he campaigned for office.

But despite intensifying doubt about his fitness to hold federal office, Santos has thus far shown no signs of stepping aside — even as he has publicly admitted to a long list of fabrications.

Santos’ campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

He was scheduled to be sworn in next Tuesday, when the U.S. House reconvenes. If he assumes office, he could face investigations by the House Committee on Ethics and the Justice Department.

The Republican has admitted to lying about having Jewish ancestry, a Wall Street pedigree and a college degree, but he has yet to address other lingering questions — including the source of what appears to be a quickly amassed fortune despite recent financial problems, including evictions and owing thousands in back rent.

