Cuomo Touts Op-Ed That Likens His Downfall to a Coup

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has resurfaced, taking to social media to tout an op-ed by a longtime family ally that likens Cuomo's downfall to a coup.

Cuomo -- facing multiple county, state and federal investigations over sexual harassment, book deals and COVID accounting -- resigned in August. It was a stunning reversal for someone who, just a year earlier, was touted as "America's governor" and a leading candidate for the presidency in 2024.

The former governor has mostly laid low since his last day in office. But on Wednesday night, his campaign's Twitter account shared a Newsday op-ed by David Pikus, an attorney who has supported and advised the Cuomo family for decades.

"As a lifelong Democrat and practicing lawyer for over 40 years, I am appalled by the Albany coup d’êtat in which Andrew Cuomo’s political rivals trampled the rights of the electorate and basic due process for their own political gain," Pikus wrote.

Cuomo tweeted the op-ed with a comment: "This was politics. Every step of the way."

He wasn't alone, either -- former top aide Melissa DeRosa also tweeted the piece and said "Tish James has questions to answer," referring to the attorney general and her damning August report into the governor's alleged harassment of multiple women.

Cuomo's camp has been stepping up its defense of the former governor in recent days, as the Assembly Judiciary Committee nears the release of a report on its unfinished impeachment investigation.

Earlier this week, the Daily News reported that Cuomo's attorney sent a letter to the committee urging it not to take James' report at face value.