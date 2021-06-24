Adams Says His NYPD Commissioner Would Be a Woman

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams says his police commissioner would be a woman -- the first ever -- if he is elected the next mayor of New York City.

Adams holds a roughly 10-point lead over civil rights attorney Maya Wiley after Tuesday's Democratic primary vote -- though with absentee ballots and the application of ranked-choice voting tabulations, it will be weeks before there is an official nominee.

Whoever wins will face Republican Curtis Sliwa, the Guardian Angels founder who easily won Tuesday night.

But a confident Adams, himself a former NYPD captain, told PIX 11 Thursday morning that he's already spoken to his top three contenders for commissioner.

"I have communicated with the three of them, I'm asking them to look at what's happening across the country. I believe not only the incoming police commissioner, but I believe the Democratic Party, we must start realizing that Americans and New Yorkers, we want justice and safety."

Asked if the nominee would be a woman, a smiling Adams said "yes it is!"

If Adams wins and follows through on his plan, the new female commissioner would be the department's first ever. (The NYPD currently has five female deputy commissioners and six female chiefs.)