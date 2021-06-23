More Than 200,000 NYC Absentee Ballots Still to Be Counted as Races Stay Tight

What to Know Tuesday's primary election marks the first done by ranked choice voting in New York City; voters were given the opportunity to rank up to five candidates in their order of preference rather than just one

That process means it could take weeks to finalize the votes; we should get unofficial results for in-person first-choice votes on Tuesday night; a week later, the Board of Elections runs the ranked choice voting tabulation and releases another set of unofficial results

Absentee ballots are calculated a week after that; aside from the high-profile race for NYC mayor, other key races to watch include the Manhattan borough president and DA contests and NYC comptroller

A significant amount of New Yorkers chose to vote by absentee ballot in the city's primary election and while it's still unclear how many people voted on Tuesday, the votes that have yet to be counted could potentially be game-changing when tallied.

The New York City Board of Elections still doesn't have the final turnout number from Election Day but this year's primary was the first time since 2013 the city has seen such a crowded field of Democrats running for the mayoral seat.

Fewer than 700,000 New Yorkers voted in the race to replace Mike Bloomberg, and this year, nearly 30% of that total voted early. About 207,000 Democrats have requested absentee ballots and half of those have been completed and returned, election officials said.

Several candidates in the race to succeed Mayor Bill de Blasio have the potential to make history if elected. The city could get its first female mayor or its second Black mayor, depending on who comes out on top, but the hope for the first Asian mayor has faded as Andrew Yang conceded shortly after the polls closed Tuesday night.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, a former police captain who co-founded a leadership group for Black officers, appears to have taken a fragile lead in the Democratic mayoral primary, but it could be weeks before it becomes clear who is actually on top in the city’s first major contest to use ranked choice voting.

Adams' small lead over former city sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia and former de Blasio administration lawyer Maya Wiley could quickly change as soon as absentee ballot votes are counted on July 6.

At their respective campaign parties, all three of those candidates and their supporters sounded hopeful if not downright celebratory. While Garcia's campaign said they were excited about the results, they said it was too soon for anyone to be celebrating until all the ranked choice ballots are counted, adding that they will be waiting patiently for those final numbers.

“This has been an amazing journey,” Adams told reporters after voting in Brooklyn earlier in the day, emotionally recounting how his path into both law enforcement and politics began at age 15, when he was beaten by police officers. “A little boy, laying on the floor of the 103rd Precinct, assaulted by cops, now could become the mayor to be in charge of that same police department.”

After casting his ballot, Adams predicted that he would win the Democratic primary, but also promised to accept the result if he did not. At his campaign party later Tuesday night, most of his supporters sounded more celebratory than many of the other candidates'.

Meanwhile, Wiley danced with staff and supporters as Beyoncé played at her party in Crown Heights — a different site from earlier in the day, when she was losing her voice greeting voters near her polling place in Brooklyn.

Besides Adams, Garcia, Wiley and Yang, other contenders in the Democratic contest included City Comptroller Scott Stringer, former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Shaun Donovan, former Citigroup executive Ray McGuire and nonprofit executive Dianne Morales.

Each of those candidates were far behind the others as the initial results came in, and addressed supporters after polls closed, although none aside from Yang conceded Tuesday night.

Stringer got a surprise, last-minute boost from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday, after she said she put him down as her No. 2 choice. But that support may be too little, too late for Stringer's chances.

In the Republican primary, Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa faced off against businessman Fernando Mateo. Because there are only two candidates in that race, ranked choice voting wasn’t a factor. Sliwa was declared the winner.

De Blasio, a Democrat, leaves office at the end of the year due to term limits.

