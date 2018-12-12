National Enquirer Publisher Admits Paying Hush Money to Help Trump Ahead of 2016 Election - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's presidency

National Enquirer Publisher Admits Paying Hush Money to Help Trump Ahead of 2016 Election

The announcement comes the same day Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    National Enquirer Publisher Admits Paying Hush Money to Help Trump Ahead of 2016 Election
    AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File
    This July 12, 2017, file photo shows the cover of an issue of the National Enquirer featuring President Donald Trump at a store in New York.

    The company that publishes the National Enquirer admitted that it paid $150,000 in hush money to silence alleged mistresses of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump prior to the 2016 election, prosecutors said Wednesday. 

    The publisher, American Media Inc., will avoid prosecution by stipulating that it worked with Trump's campaign to buy the silence of women — who have identified themselves as adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal — ahead of the vote two years ago, prosecutors said. 

    The agreement between prosecutors and AMI was signed and dated Sept. 21, NBC News reported. A representative for AMI and the company's CEO, David Pecker, a long-time ally of Trump's, declined comment on Wednesday.

    The announcement comes the same day Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison for lying to investigators about the hush-money operation.

    Cohen Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison

    [NATL] Cohen Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison

    Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney for President Donald Trump, was sentenced to three years in prison for crimes including violating campaign finance laws and lying to congress.

    (Published 5 hours ago)
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us