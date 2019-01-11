'Net Pay: $0.00:' How the Shutdown Is Affecting the Country

Closed airport terminals. Blank paychecks. Vandalized parks and monuments. Federal employees and everyday Americans nationwide are seeing the effects of the partial government shutdown.
For about 800,000 federal employees furloughed or working without pay, Jan. 11 marks their first missed paycheck. Some have turned to freelancing or ride-share programs to make ends meet.
The rest of the country is facing increased wait times at airports, the danger of being exposed to contaminated food, trash strewn about historical sites and risk from sanitary and safety issues plaguing understaffed national parks. Tax refunds may be delayed – another source of worry for Americans living paycheck to paycheck.
This shutdown, the result of the ongoing fight between President Donald Trump and Democratic lawmakers over funds for a U.S.-Mexico border wall, will be the longest in history should it last into the weekend.