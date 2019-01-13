Fraud Victims Fume as FTC Goes Dark

After thieves stole her handbag and briefcase and everything inside - credit cards, checkbooks, business and Social Security documents, Louette Duvall, 67, a widow, scrambled to freeze or close her bank accounts and alert her credit card companies as fraudulent charges appeared.

Then she began thinking about how the criminals could use information about her to do further damage, like create bogus credit cards and checkbooks to buy things in her name or file a false tax return to reap a bogus refund.

So she dialed the Federal Trade Commission, where she hoped to file a complaint and seek help on how to contain her losses.

No one picked up.

She visited the FTC's identity theft website, identitytheft.gov, and found this message:

"Due to the government shutdown, we are unable to offer this website service at this time."

Duvall fumed.