Photos: NY Vigil Honors Victims of Atlanta Spa Shootings Published 18 mins ago • Updated 3 mins ago 7 photos 1/7 Getty Images People participate in a peace vigil to honor victims of attacks on Asians on March 19, 2021 in Union Square Park in New York City. On March 16th, eight people were killed at three Atlanta-area spas, six of whom were Asian women, in an attack that sent terror through the Asian community. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) 2/7 Getty Images A person holds a sign with the names of the people who died at a peace vigil to honor victims of attacks on Asians on March 19, 2021 in Union Square Park in New York City. On March 16th, eight people were killed at three Atlanta-area spas, six of whom were Asian women, in an attack that sent terror through the Asian community. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) 3/7 Getty Images Demonstrators attend a vigil to mourn the Atlanta shooting victims at Union Square in New York, the United States, March 19, 2021. U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris condemned anti-Asian violence in the country on Friday, warning against silence and complicity in the aftermath of shootings this week in Atlanta, Georgia, in which eight people, including six Asian women, were killed. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/Michael Nagle via Getty Images) 4/7 Getty Images New Yorkers gather in Union Square, New York, on March 19, 2021 for a vigil to mourn the lives lost in a shooting in Atlanta earlier in the week. A gunman in Atlanta targeted three Asian-owned businesses in Atlanta Georgia, eight people, six of them Asians. (Photo by Ed Ou for The Washington Post via Getty Images) 5/7 Getty Images Candles are lit at a peace vigil to honor victims of attacks on Asians on March 19, 2021 in Union Square Park in New York City. On March 16th, eight people were killed at three Atlanta-area spas, six of whom were Asian women, in an attack that sent terror through the Asian community. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) 6/7 Getty Images A person holds a sign with the names of the people who died at a peace vigil to honor victims of attacks on Asians on March 19, 2021 in Union Square Park in New York City. On March 16th, eight people were killed at three Atlanta-area spas, six of whom were Asian women, in an attack that sent terror through the Asian community. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) 7/7 Getty Images A person lights candles during a peace vigil to honor victims of attacks on Asians on March 19, 2021 in Union Square Park in New York City. On March 16th, eight people were killed at three Atlanta-area spas, six of whom were Asian women, in an attack that sent terror through the Asian community. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) 0 More Photo Galleries Derek Jeter Lowers Price on Jaw-Dropping New York Family Castle See the Stars Arriving on the 2021 Grammys Red Carpet The Day That Changed Us All: A Year of COVID-19 in Photos Golden Globes 2021: See the Red Carpet and At-Home Looks