White House Lawyer Demands Focus on “Orderly Transition”

A White House lawyer said he responded to efforts to overturn the election by telling an attorney for the president, "Are you out of your effing mind?"

Eric Herschmann said that was how he responded to John Eastman, the lawyer who developed the strategy to overturn President Donald Trump's loss to Joe Biden.

"I said I only want to hear two words coming out of your mouth from now on: 'orderly transition.'" Herschmann said he told Eastman.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The clip of Herschmann's testimony was offered at the end of the Jan. 6 House hearing on Monday as a preview of what was to come.

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the vice chair of the committee, said it would explore Trump's broader campaign to corrupt the Department of Justice and to pressure Vice President Mike Pence, state legislators and others to overturn the election for him.

The committee meets again on Wednesday at 10 a.m.