After lowering the capacity of indoor events earlier in the week, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is keeping a close eye on the the spread of coronavirus in the Garden State. The state is also reporting the death of a 7-month-old who tested positive for COVID-19 after death.

A troubling recent rise in the rate of transmission has Murphy alarmed and taking action to stop gatherings being blamed for the spread of COVID-19. He fears more deaths could come as the virus spreads.

A 7-month-old child who tested positive for COVID-19 after death was among the eight new deaths reported in New Jersey Wednesday. The child is the youngest COVID-19 death reported in New Jersey, Murphy said.

Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said that child tested positive for coronavirus after death. Health officials don't know the child's primary cause of death and didn't reveal any further details.

As of Wednesday, more than 183,000 people in New Jersey had tested positive for COVID -19. The state has reported at least 13,989 confirmed deaths with another nearly 1,900 suspected coronavirus-related deaths.

On Monday, Murphy lowered the capacity on many indoor gatherings from 100 to 25 or 25% a room's capacity in an attempt to stop house parties that are being blamed for spreading the virus.

The rate of transmission -- the number of people infected by a person with the virus -- was down to 1.32 Wednesday. Murphy noted the number is going down but still above 1, which is concerning.

"Our Rt is still too high, meaning coronavirus continues to spread too quickly and too widely across New Jersey," the-first term Democrat said. "We need to get this number back below 1."

On Wednesday, Murphy continued his push for people to wear masks in public and stay distant from one another to slow the spread of the virus.