Syracuse

Video Shows Syracuse Police Detaining Crying 8-Year-Old Boy

The child was never handcuffed or charged during the incident, which was sparked by a larceny investigation, officials said

A bystander video that shows Syracuse, New York, police detaining a sobbing 8-year-old boy has prompted an internal investigation, officials said.

The video, which garnered 5 million views as of Wednesday morning, shows an officer who is behind the boy and restraining him by both arms while the child is crying.

NBC News does not know what occurred before a bystander began recording.

The one-minute clip begins with a man off-camera asking the officer holding the boy what police are doing before commenting that the child “looks like a baby to me.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

SyracuseNew York
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us