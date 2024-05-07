Colorado

Watch: Police dog tracks and finds missing 85-year-old woman in Colorado

The 85-year-old woman was reunited with her family, police said.

By Gerardo Pons

NBC Universal, Inc.

A missing 85-year-old woman is now safe after a police dog tracked her down with the help of a police officer in Colorado on Saturday.

In a video posted on social media by the Greenwood Village Police Department, Mercury the police dog is seen leading Officer Austin Speer to a grassy area where the 85-year-old was spotted clinging to a tree near a ravine.

"Hi, ma'am. This is a friendly dog. He found you. Isn't that good?," Speer tells the woman. "We're going to get you home, ok?"

The 85-year-old woman was then returned safely to her family, police said.

Mercury joined Greenwood Village Police about a year and a half ago and is trained in searching and tracking missing persons, and in narcotic detection.

