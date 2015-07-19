Unbelievable Gifts for Your New Pet

Found your perfect pet match?

The next step is spoiling your newest family member with new toys and treats.

While budgeting the cost of caring for a pet is serious business, some pet lovers spare no expense when it comes to making purchases for their furry friend. Pet owners across the U.S. spend billions on their beloved pets—and not just kibble and catnip.

From high-tech gadgets to gourmet treats, here are some gifts you can get for your pet:

Cat Massager ($21.99)

After a long day of catnaps and clawing scratching posts, a cat needs to unwind. The Senses 2.0 Wellness center includes brushes, textures and massage ridges to help your cat groom and relax. The massager even has a gum stimulator that works like a cat toothbrush.

FitBark ($54.95)

Help your pet get that perfect beach body. FitBark allows you to covert your dog's everyday activity into points and you track your pup's fitness progress. If the FitBit shows your dog has been lying around the house all day, you can head out to the park or take other steps to get your dog into healthier patterns.The FitBark comes with a monitor, a collar band, and a charging cord.

Cat Puzzle ($12.95)

Let your cat stimulate its brain with a good old-fashioned puzzle. The Cat Amazing puzzle encourages your pet to stay busy by trying to remove shapes from holes in a box. The interactive cat toy is ideal for kittens with developing minds and a lot of energy.

Puppy Tweets ($29.99)

Just about anyone can have a Twitter these days — even your dog. Puppy Tweets is an electronic dog collar attachment that is triggered to send tweets whenever your pup moves or barks. If you ever wonder what your dog is doing while you are away, Puppy Tweet is one way to find out. The dog’s activity can send one of 500 tweets, for example, when they bark, you may get a tweet that says, “Bark…and the whole neighborhood barks with you!”

Cat DJ Scratching Deck ($35.00, plus $22.00 shipping)

Let your cat get a piece of electronic music craze. DJs have been scratching vinyls for decades, and cats have been scratching everything... since the beginning of time. The Cat DJ Scratching Deck dulls down cat claws and looks like your cat is about to drop the bass.

Snuggie for Dogs ($14.99)

A lazy Sunday calls for curling up with your dog in matching snuggies. The snuggie — a blanket with sleeves — can even be worn outside, if you are worried about your pet's legs getting chilly in the cold. The garment, made of "ultra-warm, machine washable fleece," comes in blue or pink.

$1,000 Jerky Treats ($1,000.00)

Even pets can have exquisite taste. This $1,000 jerky is made with all-natural Kobe beef infused with truffle oil. Organic Pet Boutique donates a percentage of the proceeds to Best Friends Animal Society, the nation's largest no-kill shelter. Don't count on your high-end pooch going back to store-brand treats after this gift.

Beer for Dogs ($19.99)

Dogs are man’s best friend, so why not share a cold one with your pet? Crack open a Bowser Beer to flavor your dog's water or kibble. Bowser Beer allows owners to customize the beer bottles with a picture of their dogs, because who wouldn't enjoy a nice K-9 Lite? Don't worry: Your dog can still be the designated walker — Bowser Beer contains no alcohol.

Tinkle Tush ($5.99)

Tinkle Tush is responsible for making a fashionable accessory for your cat's behind. "Tinkle Tush is a jewel you hang from your cat's tail. Add some bling to your cat's bum and watch them strut their stuff," the company's website reads. The self-described "gag gift" is available online. Cats need a little sparkle in their lives, even if they can't see it.

Food Tree ($25.99)

It's not uncommon for cats to eat too quickly. The Senses Food Tree is a feeding solution that makes your cat work for its food. It is designed with a narrow opening intended for cats to playfully paw through various sides for stray pellets collected at the bottom.