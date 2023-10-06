Third suspect arrested after Aston Martin stolen in brazen Westport, Conn. carjacking

Westport police have arrested a third suspect accused of taking part in a brazen scheme to steal an Aston Martin a few weeks ago.

After locating the stolen Aston Martin, police arrested a 16-year-old and another man once officers found the stolen vehicle and several others at a Berlin house.

The carjacking happened on Bayberry Lane in Westport around 3:50 p.m. on Sept. 17 and police released two videos that showed two masked carjackers as they entered the Westport garage, pulled the driver from the luxury vehicle and stole the car.

On Friday, police announced the arrest of Garrett Gibbs, 22, for his involvement in the carjacking incident. Gibbs faces a slew of charges including home invasion, burglary, robbery by carjacking, assault, larceny and more.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Gibbs is being held on a $500,000 bond and has a court date set for Oct. 16, according to police.

Police said they obtained a warrant to search a Berlin home and recovered four stolen vehicles -- the Aston Martin taken during the carjacking in Westport, a 2021 BMW 530i that was stolen from Westport on Sept. 16 and used in the carjacking, a BMW stolen from Ridgefield and a Porsche stolen from Rhode Island.

Berlin police said the house is listed as a Vrbo property. Vrbo lists properties online to rent.

The Bridgeport Auto Theft Task Force arrested 39-year-old Derrick McGill, who lives at the Berlin home where the stolen cars were found, but he does not currently have charges pending in Westport, police said.

McGill is being held on a $250,000 bond and has been charged with four counts of larceny of a motor vehicle in the first degree, one count of conspiracy to commit larceny of a motor vehicle in the first degree, one count of payment card theft, one count of illegal operation of a chop shop and conspiracy to commit illegal operation of a chop shop.

Westport police said these BMWs were recovered.

Police previously executed a search warrant at a Waterbury home and found a handgun with an extended magazine. Westport police said they have arrested a 16-year-old resident who lives at the home after they found evidence linking him to the carjacking.

He was charged with strangulation in the first degree, robbery by carjacking, home invasion, burglary in the first degree, criminal attempt to commit larceny of a motor vehicle in the first degree and assault in the third degree.

Police said he is also suspected in the theft of the BMW on Sept. 16 that was used in the carjacking, and was charged with larceny of motor vehicle in the first degree and illegal taking of a payment card.

The police department anticipates additional arrests. They are still actively investigating the case.