Federal regulators are warning about two brands of carbon monoxide detectors, saying they fail to alert users of the presence of the deadly gas.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said digital display carbon monoxide detectors produced by GLBSUNION and CUZMAK failed to set off alarms when exposed levels of gas that are required by industry standards.

The detectors were sold on Amazon.com for between $16 and $40.

The Model No. AJ-938 was sold under the Amazon ASIN B093Y1KK5Q and B093Y637CM; and Model No. CD01 was sold under the Amazon ASIN B07MPVK6HG and B07K44HLCV.

The devices are made of white plastic, with approximate dimensions of 4 x 1.5 x 4 inches, and features a digital display. They are advertised to detect dangerous levels of carbon monoxide and alert with a flashing red LED and a loud alarm pattern.

The CPSC is urging consumers to stop using them "and dispose of these products immediately and install new, working CO detectors."

Consumers are also warned not to purchase or sell these carbon monoxide detectors.

The most common symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain and confusion, according to the CDC.

If you breathe large amounts of carbon monoxide, it can make you pass out or kill you. People who are sleeping or drunk can die from carbon monoxide poisoning before they have symptoms.

More than 200 people in the United States die every year from accidental, non-fire related carbon monoxide poisoning associated with consumer products, the CPSC said. Another 100,000 visit the emergency room due to carbon oxide poising, according to the CDC.