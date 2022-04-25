Strange Rumbling Noises in California House Turn Out to Be 5 Bears Hibernating in Crawl Space

Some California residents finally figured out last week the source of strange rumbling and snoring noises in their home — a mother bear and her four cubs had been hibernating beneath the South Lake Tahoe house.

The BEAR League, a Lake Tahoe bear rescue organization, said this particular mother black bear had three cubs of her own — and adopted one more — and thus "had four active, chubby little bears following her around" at the end of 2021 when the family began to search for a hibernation den.

"When it came time to go to sleep for the winter she found a house with an unsecured crawl space opening and ushered all the kids inside and told them to Be Quiet and Go to Sleep," BEAR League wrote in a Facebook post on April 19 announcing their eviction of the bear family earlier that day.

