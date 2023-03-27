At Least Three Children, Two Adults Dead in Shooting at Nashville School

At least three children and two adults were killed in a shooting at a Nashville school Monday morning, according to police.
The shooter was killed after engaging with police.
The Nashville Fire Department said the incident happened at Covenant School located at 33 Burton Hills Boulevard.
Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
A spokesman for Vanderbilt University Medical Center confirmed that three pediatric patients were taken to their facility, all having suffered gunshot wounds.
All three were pronounced dead after arrival, according to hospital spokesman John Howser.
U.S. & World
Covenant School is a private Christian school with pre-school through sixth-grade students.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.