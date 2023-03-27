At Least Three Children, Two Adults Dead in Shooting at Nashville School

At least three children and two adults were killed in a shooting at a Nashville school Monday morning, according to police.

The shooter was killed after engaging with police.

The Nashville Fire Department said the incident happened at Covenant School located at 33 Burton Hills Boulevard.

We are responding to an active aggressor at 33 Burton Hills Blvd Covenant School.

We can confirm we have multiple patients.

Parents coming to the school should go to 20 Burton Hills at this time. this is an active scene. — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) March 27, 2023

A spokesman for Vanderbilt University Medical Center confirmed that three pediatric patients were taken to their facility, all having suffered gunshot wounds.

All three were pronounced dead after arrival, according to hospital spokesman John Howser.

An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd. pic.twitter.com/vO8p9cj3vx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 27, 2023

Covenant School is a private Christian school with pre-school through sixth-grade students.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

