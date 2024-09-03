Russia-Ukraine War

More than 40 people killed in Russian strike on central Ukraine, Zelenskyy says

Two ballistic missiles hit an “educational institution” and a nearby hospital in the city of Poltava, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday.

By Yuliya Talmazan | NBC News

Zelenskyy
Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images

At least 41 people were killed and more than 180 injured Tuesday in a Russian missile strike on central Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

NBC News could not verify the death toll or what buildings were hit. Russia has not commented on the incident.

Some people were trapped under the rubble, Zelenskyy said, but many were rescued.

“I have ordered a full and prompt investigation into all the circumstances of what happened,” Zelenskyy said. “All necessary services are involved in the rescue operation.”

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said in a separate post that rescuers had contained the fire and were continuing to clear the rubble, adding that 11 people were pulled from under the debris.

It appears to be the deadliest strike on Ukraine since a missile attack on the capital Kyiv in July, which also killed 41 people.

This is a developing news story, please check back for updates.

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News here:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine War
