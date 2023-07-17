Ron DeSantis

Ron DeSantis fires roughly a dozen staffers in a campaign shake-up

The Florida governor has struggled to break into Trump’s lead, and his campaign has been burning through money.

By Matt Dixon, Allan Smith and Jonathan Allen | NBC News

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign has fired roughly a dozen staffers  and more dismissals are expected in the coming weeks as he shakes up his big-money political operations after less than two months on the campaign trail.

A source familiar with the firings described those who were let go as mid-level staffers across several departments whose departures were related to cutting costs. The exits come after the departures of David Abrams and Tucker Obenshain, veterans of DeSantis’ political orbit, which were first reported by Politico.

Sources involved with the DeSantis campaign say there is an internal assessment among some that it hired too many staffers too early and that despite having brought in $20 million during its first six weeks, it was becoming clear that costs needed to be brought down. 

Some in DeSantis’ political orbit lay the early blame at the feet of campaign manager Generra Peck, who also led DeSantis’ 2022 midterm re-election bid and is in the hot seat right now.

Ron DeSantis2024 presidential election
