jersey shore

Rip current risk and 6- to 8-foot waves at Jersey Shore, Delaware Beaches

Swimmers are being warned before taking a dip in the Atlantic Ocean the next couple days

By Ted Greenberg

NBC Universal, Inc.

There is plenty of sunshine that could be drawing people to the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches heading into this weekend, but one place people may want to think about before they go is the Atlantic Ocean.

There is a high risk of rip currents along the coast through Saturday night as Hurricane Lee churns out at sea, weather forecasters said.

"Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water," the National Weather said in its alert.

Léelo en español aquí.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

A high surf advisory is also in effect from Thursday night through Saturday at 6 p.m. "Large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone," the weather service said.

Local beach patrols are on alert and warning swimmers to not venture too far out.

The weather service has advice: "Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help."

U.S. & World

health & wellness 3 mins ago

Thousands sign up to experience magic mushrooms as Oregon's novel psilocybin experiment takes off

Alabama 47 mins ago

Alabama will mark the 60th anniversary of the 1963 church bombing that killed four Black girls

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

jersey shoreDelawarefirst alert weather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us