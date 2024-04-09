In a world where love and cosmic events collide, Austynn Harbison and Alex Hoffpauir's love story is one for the ages.

Against the backdrop of the total eclipse at Murrell Park in Flower Mound, Texas, overlooking the serene waters of Grapevine Lake, Austynn said yes to forever with Alex in a breathtaking display of love and wonder.

Austynn and Alex met in 2016 at band camp. After three years of friendship and dating other people, they decided to take the plunge and officially date.

Alex is a designer at GHC in Lake Charles, and Austynn is a Veterinarian technician and runs a small business that makes dog and cat treats called Happy Dance Supply.

According to the couple, they knew they wanted to spend their lives together despite the challenges of moving and COVID-19 in the past five years.

After weeks of planning, Photographer Macy Alex told NBC Dallas Fort-Worth that she and Hoffpauir chose Murrell Park, with its panoramic cliffs, as the perfect spot for the proposal, which aligned with the eclipse.

The couple said their day started with a casual ramen lunch at the newly opened Ramen Akira at Lakeside. Little did Austynn know, their adventure would end with her as a fiancé.

During the total solar eclipse, Alex proposed to Austynn by presenting her with a stunning sapphire ring from Staghead Designs and asking for her hand in marriage. Macy captured the perfect moment when the diamond effect occurred.

"I couldn't believe I got it," exclaimed Macy Alex, reflecting on the capture of the once-in-a-lifetime shot. "I was shocked and so excited to edit it! I ran home right after the shoot and got it online as soon as possible."

"It was exactly what I had pictured," remarked Alex Hoffpauir, the mastermind behind the proposal.

"Macy helped my plan become a reality; I just really wanted it to be special for Austynn."

Following the proposal, the newly engaged couple savored the moment with apple cider and a brief photoshoot.

“It really is one of the best images of my career,” said Macy.

“I am so honored that so many people love it as much as I do, and I’m so excited that I was able to capture that moment for Austynn and Alex!”

Congratulations, Alex and Austynn!