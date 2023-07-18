Powerball jackpot reaches $1 billion after no winner in Monday's drawing

The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing.
No ticket for Monday’s drawing matched the white balls 17-8-9-41-5 and red Powerball 21. The jackpot was estimated at $900 million.
The new jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing would be the seventh highest in U.S. history and the third largest for Powerball. Ticket buyers have a chance at $1 billion paid out in yearly increments or a $516.8 million one-time lump sum before taxes.
Three people won $2 million after matching all five numbers plus the Power Play, lottery officials said. The winning tickets were sold in Arkansas, Georgia and Texas.
Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
Five people won $1 million after matching all five numbers. The winning tickets were sold in Connecticut, Florida, Kentucky, New York and Pennsylvania.
The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball last November.
The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 38 consecutive drawings.
U.S. & World
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It costs $2 to play.
Drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.