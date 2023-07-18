Powerball

Powerball jackpot reaches $1 billion after no winner in Monday's drawing

The new jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing would be the seventh highest in U.S. history and the third largest for Powerball.

By Nick Ingram | The Associated Press

The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing.

No ticket for Monday’s drawing matched the white balls 17-8-9-41-5 and red Powerball 21. The jackpot was estimated at $900 million.

The new jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing would be the seventh highest in U.S. history and the third largest for Powerball. Ticket buyers have a chance at $1 billion paid out in yearly increments or a $516.8 million one-time lump sum before taxes.

Three people won $2 million after matching all five numbers plus the Power Play, lottery officials said. The winning tickets were sold in Arkansas, Georgia and Texas.

Five people won $1 million after matching all five numbers. The winning tickets were sold in Connecticut, Florida, Kentucky, New York and Pennsylvania.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball last November.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 38 consecutive drawings.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It costs $2 to play.

Drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

