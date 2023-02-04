Norwalk

Homicide Investigation Closes Part of Route 7 North, I-95 North and South in Norwalk, Conn.

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Connecticut

Route 7 north and part of both sides of Interstate 95 in Norwalk are back open following a homicide investigation on Saturday.

Troopers were called to a one-car crash on Route 7 north near exit 2 around 3:19 a.m.

When state police arrived, they said they found a man in the driver's seat of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to state police, the man has been identified as 35-year-old John Gavilanes, of Norwalk.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Investigators said it was later determined the incident was not a crash, but instead was a homicide.

The Western District Major Crime Squad responded to assume the investigation and the New Haven State's Attorney was notified of the incident.

Authorities believe this was an isolated incident. There is no ongoing threat to the public.

U.S. & World

In Memoriam 10 hours ago

Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf Dies at 79

Powerball 13 hours ago

Here Are the Winning Numbers for Saturday's $700 Million Powerball Drawing

The investigation is ongoing.

Route 7 north to exit 2 and the I-95 north and the I-95 south entrance ramps to Route 7 north were closed for an extended period of time, but have since reopened.

This article tagged under:

Norwalk
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us