Waiting on Gov. Phil Murphy's ‘Major' Announcement on NJ COVID Restrictions

Watch Gov. Phil Murphy's 'major' announcement live on this page at 1 p.m. Monday

By Dan Stamm

What to Know

  • New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is promising a “major announcement” Monday on easing restrictions imposed in the Garden State due to COVID-19.
  • Murphy said in a Twitter post Sunday that with COVID-19 metrics “decisively trending in the right direction,” his 1 p.m. Monday announcement will deal with “easing restrictions and ramping up our vaccinations.”
  • To date, nearly 3.1 million people in New Jersey have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

A "major" change is coming to coronavirus-related restrictions in New Jersey as COVID-19 cases decrease and vaccinations increase.

That's the promise of Gov. Phil Murphy ahead of his Monday afternoon COVID-19 news briefing.

"With our COVID metrics decisively trending in the right direction, I will make a major announcement on easing restrictions and ramping up our vaccinations," the first-term Democrat tweeted Sunday.

You can watch Murphy's remarks live on this page at 1 p.m. Monday.

The announcement comes as daily COVID-19 cases in the Garden State decrease and more people get vaccines.

With nearly 3.1 million people 16 and older fully vaccinated, New Jersey is getting closer to Murphy's goal of having around 4.7 million adults vaccinated by the end of June.

To date, New Jersey has reported more than 875,000 PCR test-confirmed coronavirus cases and nearly 23,000 deaths confirmed to be from COVID-19 complications. However, on Sunday, the daily case count had dropped to around 1,000 and the more recent rate of transmission was down to 0.46, continuing with a slow in cases.

This story is developing and will be updated.

