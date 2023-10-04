Person dead after stealing car with child in it, robbing bank and hitting tree in Conn.: police

A person has died after stealing a car with a small child in the back seat from a school in Windsor, robbing a bank, then getting into a crash, according to police. The child has been taken to Connecticut Children's to be evaluated and treated.

Windsor police said they received a report just after 9 a.m. Wednesday that a vehicle with a 17-month-old child in the back seat was stolen St. Gabriel School on Bloomfield Avenue.

Less than a minute later, there was a 911 call about a robbery at the Windsor Federal Savings Bank at 250 Broad St.

A third 911 call came in almost simultaneously reporting that a car had hit a tree at Windsor Avenue near Hillcrest Road, police said.

As police gathered information at the three scenes, it became apparent that all three incidents were related, police said.

They said the driver had stolen the vehicle from the front of St. Gabriel School, stopped at the Windsor Federal Savings Bank on Broad Street and robbed the bank, then fled the scene in the stolen vehicle and got into a crash with the child still inside the stolen vehicle.

The St. Gabriel School notified families about what happened and said no weapons were involved and students and staff are safe.

The driver died at the scene. Police have not released the name of the person who died.

The child who was in the backseat of the vehicle was awake and responsive at the scene, police said. The mother was brought to the scene of the crash and went with the child to Connecticut Children’s.

The North Central Municipal Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting with the accident part of the investigation.

This incident remains under investigation.