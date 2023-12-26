North Carolina

North Carolina toddler opens entire family's Christmas presents at 3 a.m.

A couple woke up on Christmas morning to their 3-year-old loudly requesting a pair of scissors to open a gift he unwrapped in the middle of the night.

Scott and Katie Reintgen's toddler secured an early preview to Christmas by waking up at 3 a.m. to unwrap his entire family's presents.

"The 3-year-old had found his Spiderman web shooters and so he wanted scissors to cut them out," Scott Reintgen, who works as a science fiction and fantasy author, told NBC News in a phone interview Tuesday morning.

The North Carolina couple has three children, ages 6, 3, and 1, and Katie Reintgen said her 3-year-old had son unwrapped "literally everything, from the tiniest eraser to the biggest box." The gifts had taken hours to wrap the night before, according to the couple.

The 3-year-old, who Scott and Katie lovingly refer to as “the midnight perpetrator,” explained to them that he unwrapped the presents because he didn’t want his family to be confused.

“He wanted us to be able to see our presents so we knew what they were,” said Scott Reintgen. “I think he legitimately just felt that he was doing a service to everyone. He will not do it again next year, we hope.”

