NJ residents to see drop in gas prices this fall thanks to PSE&G

Customers could see as much $6 in reduced gas bills each month starting on Oct. 1

New Jersey residents will soon see a drop in their gas bill.

PSE&G said that it will lower gas bills for residential customers by 5%. The change will go into effect on Oct. 1, 2024.

The average customer could expect to see a reduction of about $6 each month.

"We’re pleased that we will continue to have not only the lowest gas rate in the state, but the lowest in the region," Vice President of Customer Care and Chief Customer Officer Dave Johnson said.

This comes one day after the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities approved the reduction of the Basic Gas Supply Service.

PSE&G is New Jersey's largest provider of electric and natural gas service.

If you need help paying your utility bills, click here for more information.

New Jersey
