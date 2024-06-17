George Norcross, others ‘took the Camden waterfront all for themselves,' says NJ attorney general

New Jersey’s attorney general has charged influential Democratic power broker George Norcross with racketeering and other charges in connection with government issued tax credits, according to an indictment unsealed Monday.

Attorney General Matt Platkin announced the charges at a news conference in Trenton.

"We are her today to announce the unsealing of a 13 indictment charging George Norcross with leading a criminal enterprise," said Platkin on Monday.

In this case, Platikin said six people were charged with racketeering:

George E. Norcross, III, 68, of Palm Beach, Florida, the executive chairman of the insurance firm Conner, Strong & Buckelew and chairman of the board of trustees for Cooper Health.

Philip A. Norcross, 61, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, an attorney and the managing shareholder and CEO of Parker McCay, a New Jersey law firm. He also serves on the board of Cooper Health and is the registered agent for the groups that own buildings in Camden that are the subject of the criminal allegations.

William M. Tambussi, 66, of Brigantine, New Jersey, an attorney and partner at the law firm of Brown and Connery. He is the long-time personal attorney to George Norcross, Platkin said. In a statement, Platkin's office noted that, from 1989 to present he also served as counsel to the Camden County Democratic Committee – which George Norcross chaired from 1989 to 1995.

Dana L. Redd, 56, of Sicklerville, New Jersey, the CEO of Camden Community Partnership, which was formerly Cooper’s Ferry Partnership. Platkin's office said that she previously served as a member of the Camden City Council, the New Jersey Senate, and from 2010 to 2018 was the Mayor of Camden, and she is alleged to have abused that position to benefit herself and the Norcross Enterprise.

Sidney R. Brown, 67, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the CEO of NFI, a trucking and logistics company. He also serves as a member of the board at Cooper Health, and, Platikin's office said he is a partner in the groups that own several of the Camden buildings at the center of the allegations.

John J. O’Donnell, 61, of Newtown, Pennsylvania, has been in the executive leadership of The Michaels Organization, a residential development company, in a variety of roles including COO, President, and CEO. Platkin's office also said he's a partner in the groups that own several of the Camden buildings at the center of the allegations. He has also served on the Board of Cooper’s Ferry Partnership at various times since 2018.

"The Norcross enterprise manipulated government programs and processes designed to attract development and investment to instead suit their financial desires," Platkin said. "Instead of contributing to the successes of the City of Camden, through a series of criminal acts alleged in the state's case, the Norcross enterprise took the Camden waterfront all for themselves."

Platkin said that the enterprise used power over government officials in order to craft legislation that would aid the Norcross enterprise in obtaining property and property rights along the Camden waterfront "through coercion, extortion, and other criminal acts."

In an 111-page indictment, Platkin said that the state laid out the reasons for the charges alleging that Norcross and others got property rights along the Camden waterfront and collected millions of dollars in state-backed tax credits.

Norcross, a former Democratic National Committee member and one-time head of the Camden County Democratic Party, has been an influential figure in state politics.

"The state alleges that George Norcross has been running a criminal enterprise in the state for, at least, the last 12 years," said Platkin. "This alleged conduct of the Norcross enterprise has caused great harm to individuals, businesses nonprofits, the people of the state of New Jersey and especially to the City of Camden and its residents. That stops today."

The indictment alleges that Norcross and his associates “used their political influence to tailor New Jersey economic development legislation to their preferences. After the legislation was enacted in September 2013, members and associates of the Norcross Enterprise conspired to, and did, extort and coerce others to obtain — for certain individuals and business entities — properties and property rights on the Camden, New Jersey waterfront and associated tax incentive credits.”

"With this indictment that state of New Jersey intends to hold the Norcross enterprise accountable for the crimes alleged to have been committed by its members," said Platkin.

The arraignment for the defendants is scheduled for July 9 at 10 a.m., before Superior Court Judge Peter E. Warshaw Jr. in Mercer County.

A message seeking comment was left with Norcross' attorney and a spokesperson.

