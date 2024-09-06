Man convicted of manslaughter in fatal stabbing at New Jersey hotel

A New Jersey man has been found guilty of manslaughter more than a year after prosecutors said he fatally stabbed another man inside a hotel.

Taylor Perkins, 30, of Riverton, was convicted last week of manslaughter, eluding, two counts of theft by unlawful taking, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to prosecutors. The conviction came after a Superior Court deliberated for hours.

Prosecutors said the investigation began back on April 20, 2023, after the Mount Laurel Police Department was called to the Rodeway Inn along Route 73 in Mount Laurel just before 10 a.m. after receiving a report of two men fighting.

Responding officials found the body of Michael Jefferies, 36, of Mount Laurel on the ground outside of a second-floor room near a stairwell, according to prosecutors.

The investigation determined that after stabbing Jefferies, Perkins fled on foot to a nearby BMV dealership and drove off in a sport utility vehicle, prosecutors said. He abandoned the SUV in Evesham and stole a truck belonging to an Xfinity worker who was up on a ladder working at the time.

Prosecutors said Perkins was eventually apprehended at a residence on Decatur Street in Camden.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood revealed that Jefferies died from multiple stab wounds, according to prosecutors.

Perkins' sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 18 in Mount Holly, prosecutors said.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.