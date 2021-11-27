FedEx

Nearly 400 FedEx Packages Dumped and Found in Alabama Woods

It wasn’t clear why the packages were in the ravine, the sheriff said, but he hoped to have some answers soon

FedEx boxes of various sizes were discovered in a ravine in Alabama.
Blount County Sheriff's Office

An Alabama sheriff is trying to figure out how hundreds of FedEx packages ended up dumped in the woods.

An estimated 300 to 400 packages of various sizes were found in a ravine near the small town of Hayden on Wednesday, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Deputies were sent to guard the scene until FedEx workers could arrive to pick up the packages, Sheriff Mark Moon said. FedEx sent multiple trucks and drivers from across the South to load up the packages, Moon said.

Holiday Shipping 5 hours ago

Shippers Prepare for Another Pandemic Crush of Holiday Gifts

Economy Nov 24

The Worst Is Over for Global Supply Chains, But Shipping Association Says Industry Faces Lingering Issues

Photos posted on the sheriff's Facebook page show the packages strewn about the forest and piled at the bottom of a wooded hillside.

Natasha Abney told WBMA-TV that her neighbor found the boxes on his property.

“I mean it was just a river of boxes,” Abney said. “Some busted open, some not.”

It wasn’t clear why the packages were in the ravine, the sheriff said, but he hoped to have some answers soon.

“The security of our customers’ shipments is a top priority and we are committed to treating our customers’ packages with the utmost care," Memphis, Tennessee-based FedEx said in a statement provided Friday.

FedEx sent drivers and trucks to recover the hundreds of packages.
Blount County Sheriff's Office

“We are taking steps to recover and transport the affected packages as quickly as possible," the company said. “In addition to cooperating with law enforcement, we are conducting a review of this situation and will take the appropriate action."

The site where the packages were found is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Birmingham.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FedExAlabamawoodsdelivery packagesravine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us