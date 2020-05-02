Napa County Winery Helps Mothers Laid Off During Pandemic

Since it’s beginning, OneHope Wine has donated a portion of every bottle sold to a good cause, and now the Napa County business is helping mothers laid off during the pandemic.

In the past, OneHope has helped fund millions of meals for those in need and helped plant a forest in Indonesia. So, when the pandemic hit, the founders saw it as an opportunity to help.

“Our purpose is to nourish the future and we do that through our mission every day, which is to share wine and give hope,” said CEO and founder of OneHope, Jake Kloberdanz.

The company’s foundation is now focused on helping mothers in the hard-hit hospitality industry who’ve been laid off in recent weeks. OneHope is awarding these women microgrants.

“We might not be able to provide stimulus to cover a month for somebody,” Kloberdanz said. “But we might be able to make their day.”

Jennifer Liebsach of Napa lost her job in the hotel business and received a microgrant. She applied her $50 credit to the OneHope entrepreneurship program, where she now makes money hosting virtual wine tastings. A portion of the money she makes also goes to a charity of her choosing.

“It’s just constant,” Liebsach said. “It’s just like OneHope, one hand helping the other constantly. It’s just a really neat concept.”

OneHope has given microgrants worth $50,000 to 600 people so far.

“A lot of mothers need some wine right now as a little escape, so we wanted to make sure we included that as well,” said Tiffany Wojtkiewicz, president and co-founder at OneHope.

The founders say they will continue helping others.