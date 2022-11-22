Virginia

Multiple Fatalities, Injuries Reported in Active Shooting in Virginia Walmart

By Gerardo Pons

Police in Chesapeake, Virginia responded to an active shooting situation at a Walmart that has left multiple fatalities and injuries, local police said Tuesday night.

According to NBC affiliate WAVY-TV, officers responded to a shooting at a Walmart on Battlefield Boulevard at around 10:12 p.m.

A spokesperson for the police department told WAVY-TV they believe that no more than 10 people have died. Authorities also believe the single shooter is dead.

As of 12:00 a.m., it remained unclear just how many people were killed or injured in the shooting.

A massive police presence could be seen outside the store. Authorities said the Walmart was open to the public at the time.

The ATF is working with Chesapeake Police in the investigation.

The town of Chesapeake is located just outside of the city of Norfolk.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

