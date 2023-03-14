Massachusetts Family Doctor Had Hidden Cameras, Thousands of Child Sex Abuse Images, Feds Say

A Massachusetts family doctor was arrested for allegedly recording and possessing child sex abuse images, including on a hidden camera designed to look like a bracelet, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Dr. Bradford Ferrick, 32, was arrested Tuesday morning on a charge of possessing child pornography and was due to appear virtually in federal court in Boston, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts.

About 80 devices were seized from Ferrick's homes in Winchester and Amherst, including hidden camera systems, last month, and thousands of images and videos showing suspected sexual images of children, prosecutors said. Alleged victims appear to be between 6 and 11.

"I can think of no greater fear as a parent or guardian than potential harm coming to your child. Today we allege that this doctor, who held a position of trust with access to children, maintained child sexual abuse material," U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement, noting that the investigation is ongoing.

Ferrick is a family medicine resident at Baystate Franklin Family Medicine, according to prosecutors. A hospital website listed him as a current resident at the hospital system's Greenfield Family Medicine.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Baystate Health for comment. It wasn't immediately clear if Ferrick had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.

In Massachusetts, Ferrick had rotations in Springfield, Deerfield and Greenfield, prosecutors said. Before joining the hospital system in July 2022, he worked attended State University of New York's Upstate Medical University in Syracuse.

Investigators have set up this FBI website for anyone with information or concerns about the case.

Police in Winchester first reviewed tips from a national clearinghouse for child sexual exploitation information in January, according to the complaint filed in federal court. Videos with suspected child pornography were uploaded to a Google Drive in November 2021 and March 2022, each done in an IP address traced to Syracuse.

Winchester and state police searched Ferrick's parents home in Winchester, where he lives as well, on Feb. 13, and seized 61 devices, including hidden camera systems, computers, cellphones and storage devices that, in total, were able to contain more than 100 terabytes of data, the complaint said. He was arrested on four counts of possessing child pornography and released two days later on $50,000 bail under conditions including house arrest.

Several more devices were seized from the house later that week, after Ferrick appeared to have remotely manipulated one of the phones that had already been taken, investigators said.

A review of the devices found graphic videos showing a man raping a child, including two instances where the child was unconscious, according to the complaint.

The day after the search of the Ferricks' home, Winchester police found a hidden camera in a bathroom at the home of relatives, where two young children live, the complaint said. A Winchester detective had gotten permission to conduct the search after visiting the house and informing them of the charges.

The next week, police searched a home in Amherst that Ferrick rented and found eight more devices, including the hidden camera that appeared designed as a bracelet, investigators said. Its memory card allegedly showed videos of Ferrick giving medical exams in August 2022 with another doctor, including a audio of Ferrick apparently examining a teenage boy's genitals while his mother was present.

"It does not appear the individuals in the room are aware they are being recorded during either exam," an FBI agent wrote in the complaint.