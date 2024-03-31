Oregon

Man narrowly escapes saw blade barreling toward him in Oregon

Video of the incident shows the man entering the store mere seconds before a large saw blade rolls quickly in his direction from across the parking lot.

By Mirna Alsharif | NBC News

It wasn’t his time.

In a scene out of horror movie, a man narrowly escaped a saw blade as it came barreling toward him outside a store in Oregon.

Video of the incident shows the man entering the store mere seconds before a large saw blade rolls quickly in his direction from across the parking lot.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The man was safely inside the store with the door closed behind him before the blade latched itself into the building’s facade.

“That just stuck in your wall,” the man is heard saying to the shop owner following the incident.

The shop owner and a customer could be seen walking over to the entrance after the saw blade made impact.

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News here:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Oregon
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us