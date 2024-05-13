Man faces charges after argument with coworkers leads to crash on I-95 in Greenwich, Conn.

A man has been arrested after an argument with coworkers turned physical and ended in a crash on Interstate 95 in Greenwich.

It happened Sunday evening around 4:30 p.m. State police said they responded to a single-car crash on I-95 South in the area of exit 5.

Investigators said a box truck crashed into a metal beam guardrail and went down an embankment.

Officers learned that a fight broke out between three coworkers. The driver allegedly stopped at a shopping plaza after driving for several hours and yelled at his coworkers when they asked to take a break, police said.

Authorities said the driver told his coworkers that they "didn't need breaks" and kept driving. After an argument continued, the driver hit one of his coworkers in the face, and the second passenger tried to intervene.

During the argument, police said the car started to swerve into the right shoulder before crashing.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The coworker that was hit had visible injuries to his face. The second passenger had minor injuries, troopers said.

The driver was taken into custody and faces charges including two counts of reckless endangerment and assault. He was held on a $5,000 bond and he appeared in court on Monday.

The investigation remains ongoing.