Man arrested for alleged racist incident in Westport

A man has been arrested in connection to an alleged racist incident at a mental health clinic in Westport.

The police department said they were called to St. Vincent's Behavioral Health on Long Lots Road on Feb. 29.

Authorities said they responded to a reported fight. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators said a man allegedly punched the victim in the face and kicked them in the head while on the ground. Witnesses told officers that the assault happened because of the victim's race, police said.

The attack was unprovoked, according to investigators. The alleged attacker was arrested on Friday.

He faces charges including intimidation due to bias or bigotry and assault. He's being held on a $275,000 bond.