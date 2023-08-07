Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Scientists achieve net positive fusion reaction for second time in California lab

The Lawrence Livermore Lab achieved the first ever net energy gain back in December

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Bay Area continues to press forward at the forefront of scientific innovation.

Scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in Livermore announced Sunday they have achieved a net gain in a fusion reaction.

Normally, when humans perform nuclear fusion, the energy output is less than the energy it took to start the reaction in the first place.

But scientists know that fusion reactions power the sun, and those create greater and greater energy.

The Lawrence Livermore Lab achieved the first ever net energy gain back in December.

This second one produced even more energy than the first. The Energy Department says this is a massive breakthrough in the development of clean power.

