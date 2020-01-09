Lawyer of Ex-Nissan Chief Appears Before Lebanon Prosecutors

Lebanese prosecutors have issued a travel ban for fugitive ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn, following an Interpol-issued notice, a judicial official said Thursday.

Lebanon last week received an Interpol-issued wanted notice, which is a non-binding request to law enforcement agencies worldwide that they locate and provisionally arrest a fugitive. Ghosn arrived in Lebanon on Dec. 30 after being smuggled out of Japan.

According to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to reporters, Ghosn was currently being interrogated on a separate report against him over a 2008 visit to Israel. Lebanon and Israel are technically at war.

Lebanon and Japan do not have an extradition treaty, and the Interpol notice does not require that Lebanese authorities arrest him. Lebanese authorities say Ghosn entered the country on a valid passport, casting doubt on the possibility they would hand him over to Japan.

Ghosn's lawyer appeared before Lebanese prosecutors on Thursday over a non-binding Interpol-issued request to locate and provisionally arrest his client after his brazen escape from Japan.

On Wednesday, Ghosn spoke to the media for the first time since his escape in a 150-minutes press conference in which he railed at Japanese justice system, accusing it of violating his basic rights.

Ghosn said he had no trust he would get a fair trial in Japan, disputing all allegations against him as "untrue and baseless."

