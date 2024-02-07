Key witness wraps testimony in Troconis trial

It was another day of key testimony for state prosecutors. Pawel Gumienny was back on the stand to finish his testimony and face cross examination from the defense about his recollection of events around Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance.

“That b**** should be buried next to the dog,” defense attorney Schoenhorn reiterating a statement Michelle Troconis allegedly said prior to Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance that was brought up Tuesday during testimony.

Schoenhorn clarified Gumienny believed the comments were made as a joke to “cheer” up Fotis Dulos because of the dog’s illness.

Schoenhorn also clarified another statement made following Jennifer’s disappearance, this one allegedly made to Gumienny while the two were working on firewood together, and Troconis was expressing frustration regarding her and her daughters’ pictures being posted in the media.

She commented she would “kill” Jennifer if she ever turned up. The defense pointing out both Troconis and Gumienny at that point, according to testimony, believed she was only missing.

“You thought she might turn up at that point, correct?” Schoenhorn asked. “Yes,” Gumienny replied.

Gumienny testified he believed at the start of the investigation into Jennifer’s disappearance, Fotis wouldn’t do anything to hurt Jennifer, and she was only missing.

Schoenhorn continued to call into question Gumienny’s credibility for the jury, pushing him on his memory of events and interviews he did with investigators. He also pressed him on concerns he had about his immigration status back in 2019 as the investigation progressed.

“Were you nervous about them bringing up your green card status?” Schoenhorn asked, to which Gumienny indicated he was.

The jury also had the chance to view new surveillance video of the comings and goings of Fotis Dulos, Troconis and Gumienny at 80 Mountain Spring Rd. the afternoon of Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance.

The video offering a time-stamped view for the jury to take in.

Outside court, Gumienny’s attorney, Lindy Urso, answered questions about his client’s testimony, and his clients relief that the testimony is over.

“I think after the last two days, I think the whole thing is mixed because he hates the spotlight, he is a very private individual, but at the same time, this is the beginning of the end of the circus for him so he can get back to his life," Gumienny said.

There was also an indication that the trial is almost on pace with where it was expected to be, though it's unclear how many more witnesses the state has left to call.

But at this point, the court indicated that we are still expecting to wrap up around March 1.