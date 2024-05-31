Cricket World Cup takes Long Island: Road closures to know

Authorities are shoring up plans to secure Long Island's new cricket stadium for its international T20 World Cup debut starting this weekend, announcing Thursday a number of road closures among other precautions to reassure the public, a day after a pro-ISIS outlet's post targeting the 34,000-seat venue generated attention online.

The area in and surrounding Nassau County's Eisenhower Park will be largely shut down to non-ticket-holders during the 12-day tournament, which starts Saturday with a warm-up match between India and Bangladesh. Matches will be played Monday, Wednesday and Friday of next week -- and then daily from June 8 on.

Police are asking people to steer clear of the area through the duration. Eisenhower Park itself will be closed to the public from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through the tournament.

The world’s second most popular sport is finally getting a space on Long island. NBC New York’s Greg Cergol reports.

On match days, Park Boulevard, which runs through the park, will be closed in both directions from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Merrick Avenue, which borders the park, will be closed in both directions between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., from Hempstead Turnpike to Charles Lindbergh Boulevard. Local traffic will only be allowed from Stewart Avenue.

Charles Lindbergh Boulevard eastbound will be closed from Earle Ovington Boulevard between 4:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Westbound traffic to the Meadowbrook Parkway won't be affected.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The park is still expected to be closed on non-match days, but Park Boulevard will be open to traffic. Spectators are advised to use mass transit. The MTA said the Long Island Rail Road is adding 29 stops in Westbury.

Officials had also said they planned to ramp up police presence at cricket watch parties as part of their security efforts. The FBI's Nassau County office is assisting.

ISIS supporters shared an image on social media of the cricket stadium built at Long Island's Eisenhower Park with drones flying above, urging violence at the June 9 game between India and Pakistan that is expected to draw a sellout crowd and a billion viewers worldwide. NBC New York's Pei-Sze Cheng reports.