Independent Autopsy Shows Andrew Brown Jr. Shot 5 Times, Including Back of Head

An independent autopsy shows that Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man killed by deputies in North Carolina, was shot five times, including in the back of the head, attorneys for the man's family announced Tuesday.

A pathologist hired by Brown’s family examined his body and noted four wounds to the right arm and one to the head, attorney Wayne Kendall said during a news conference.

"This, in fact, was a fatal wound to the back of Mr. Brown's head as he was leaving the site trying to evade being shot at by these particular law enforcement officers that we believe did nothing but a straight up execution," Kendall told reporters.

Brown's son Khalil Ferebee questioned why deputies had to shoot so many times at a man who, he said, posed no threat.

“Yesterday I said he was executed. This autopsy report shows me that was correct," he said at the news conference. “It’s obvious he was trying to get away. It’s obvious. And they’re going to shoot him in the back of the head?”

The North Carolina Office of the Medical Examiner, which would handle autopsies for suspicious deaths in Pasquotank County, did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment on Tuesday.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that the agency's Charlotte Field Office opened a civil rights probe into the police involved shooting of Brown "to determine whether federal laws were violated." A spokesperson for the bureau said the FBI couldn't comment further, citing the ongoing investigation.

Brown was shot Wednesday by deputies serving drug-related search and arrest warrants in the eastern North Carolina town of Elizabeth City.

A family lawyer who viewed a 20-second portion of body camera footage shown to the family said Monday that law enforcement officers opened fire on Brown while he had his hands on the steering wheel. Lawyer Chantel Cherry-Lassiter said that she lost count of the numerous gunshots while viewing the footage.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II has said that multiple deputies fired shots. Seven deputies are on leave pending a probe by the State Bureau of Investigation.

The shooting prompted days of protests and calls for justice and transparency. The body camera footage has not been made public.

In a video statement, the sheriff said Monday that Pasquotank County Attorney R. Michael Cox had filed a request to have the video released, which in North Carolina must be authorized by a judge. He asked for patience while the State Bureau of Investigation probes the case.

“This tragic incident was quick and over in less than 30 seconds, and body cameras are shaky and sometimes hard to decipher. They only tell part of the story,” he said.

Calls have been growing to release the body camera footage. A coalition of media organizations have sought the footage, and city officials plan to do so as well.

Short of releasing it publicly, state law allows law enforcement to show body camera video privately to a victim’s family.