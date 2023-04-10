Crime and Courts

Grand Jury Indicts the Mother of a 6-Year-Old Boy Who Shot His Virginia Teacher

The announcement of an indictment comes a month after the prosecutor said he would not seek charges against the student

AP Photo/John C. Clark, File

The mother of a 6-year-old boy who seriously wounded his teacher with a gun in January will face charges in the shooting, a local prosecutor in Virginia said Monday.

A grand jury indicted the mother, Deja Taylor, and charged her with felony child neglect and a misdemeanor count of recklessly leaving a loaded firearm so as to endanger a child, Newport News Commonwealth's Attorney Howard Gwynn said.

The announcement of an indictment comes a month after Gwynn said he would not seek charges against the student, but was weighing whether to hold any adults criminally liable.

Police in Newport News, Virginia, say the shooting was not accidental.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
